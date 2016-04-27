First Lady (Pat Nixon) from the series House Beautiful: Bringing the War Home, c. 1967–72, Martha Rosler. Inkjet print, 19 3/4 × 22 1/16 in. The Museum of Modern Art, New York, Committee on Photography and The Modern Women’s Fund. © Martha Rosler, courtesy of the artist and Mitchell-Innes & Nash, NY. Digital Image © The Museum of Modern Art/Licensed by SCALA / Art Resource, NY