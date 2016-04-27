Articles

AUDIO: Chris Killip on Photographing People and Places
John on the Coal, Seacoal Camp, Lynemouth, Northumerland, 1983, Chris Killip. Gelatin silver print. The J. Paul Getty Museum, purchased with funds provided by the Photographs Council. © Chris Killip

AUDIO: Chris Killip on Photographing People and Places

How an artist from the Isle of Man came to photograph images of real life.

40:29 MINS
Chris Killip as Photographer and Teacher
Angelic Upstarts at a Miners' Benefit Dance at the Barbary Coast Club, Sunderland, Wearside (detail), 1984, Chris Killip. Gelatin silver print. The J. Paul Getty Museum, purchased in part with funds provided by Alison Bryan Crowell, Trish and Jan de Bont, Daniel Greenberg and Susan Steinhauser, Manfred Heiting, Gloria Katz and Willard Huyck, and Lyle and Lisi Poncher. © Chris Killip

Chris Killip as Photographer and Teacher

“A searing work that seethes with rage and yet is made from a place of love.”

The Living Room War: A Conversation with Artist Martha Rosler
First Lady (Pat Nixon) from the series House Beautiful: Bringing the War Home, c. 1967–72, Martha Rosler. Inkjet print, 19 3/4 × 22 1/16 in. The Museum of Modern Art, New York, Committee on Photography and The Modern Women’s Fund. © Martha Rosler, courtesy of the artist and Mitchell-Innes & Nash, NY. Digital Image © The Museum of Modern Art/Licensed by SCALA / Art Resource, NY

The Living Room War: A Conversation with Artist Martha Rosler

“What I thought of doing was taking these damn news photographs and putting them on images of our living rooms.”

Barbaric Indifference: A Conversation with Artist Alfredo Jaar
Untitled from the series Untitled (Newsweek), 1995, Alfredo Jaar. Inkjet print, 19 × 13 in. Courtesy Alfredo Jaar and Galerie Lelong, New York. © Alfredo Jaar, courtesy Galerie Lelong, New York

Barbaric Indifference: A Conversation with Artist Alfredo Jaar

“The Rwandan people deserved better than what the world media had done with the genocide, and so I went to witness it.”

